Night of Imbibing leaves Two Hospitalized

A night of imbibing has landed two men- 27-year-old farmer Young Williams and 61-year-old male cook Lykie Kramer in the Kamarang Public Hospital.

According to the police, both men are known to each other were imbibing when they got into a heated argument which led to Young Williams cuffing Lykie Krammer to his face.

Kylie retaliated by stabbing Williams with a knife to his chest and abdomen causing his intestines to protrude.

As a result, the injured Williams in turn picked up a piece of wood and dealt Kramer several lashes to his head and body causing his arm to be fractured.

Both individuals were rushed to the Kamarang Public Hospital where they are being treated and their conditions are listed as stable.

Investigations continue.