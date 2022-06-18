Night Shelter benefits from $5M Facelift

On Friday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud unveiled the refurbished block of the Night Shelter.

The Night Shelter now has a refurbished living quarter complete with brand new cabinets, approximately 50 beds, newly tiled, painted and fitted with brand new bathroom and toilet facilities.

The current men and women’s quarters have also been retiled, with brand new cabinets and beds.

The renovations costed approximately GYD$5 million.

Hon. Dr Vindhya Persaud revealed that this is just the beginning, and more improvements are expected for the night shelter including a kitchen and shade house saying, “seeing your produce harvesting it will be a good activity for you [residents] to embark on.”