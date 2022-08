-It was a night of beauty, poise, elegance, talent, creativity, and very stiff competition among seven of Guyana’s most beautiful ladies on Saturday evening, but when it was all over, it was 21 year- old, Nightly News Reporter Amel Griffith, who got the judges to nod of approval for the highly coveted crown and title of Miss Jamzone 2022. Daniela Araujo was at the Cultural Centre and filed this story

Related