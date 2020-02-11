NINE ADVANCE TO CHUTNEY MONARCH FINALS

More than 2.7 Million up for grabs

On Friday, February 7, 2020, the Republic Golden Jubilee Committee hosted the semi-final leg of the Chutney Monarch 2020 Competition at the Skeldon Heritage Resort, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Nine persons out of sixteen have advanced to the finals slated for February 22, 2020 at Better Hope Community Ground. According to the committee, more than $2.7million will be up for grabs.

The finalists are, Pooran Seeraj, Christopher Ramphal, AW Lyrical, Tony Cuttz, Vanita Willie, Bunty Singh, Arjit Singh, Young Bill Rogers and Vicadi Singh. These will be competing to take the crown from reigning Monarch, Steven Ramphal.

Ramphal, also the 2nd place winner of the 2019 Soca Monarch Competition, is pledging to bring his ‘A’ game to the finals of both the Chutney and Soca stages, because judging by the semi-finals of both competitions, the road to the crown is certainly not smooth.

The Semi-Finals, emceed by Malcolm ‘Wickedee’ Ferreira and Umadevi Bux, opened with a ‘warm up’ performance from ‘Roger P’ of the Shakti Strings Band, who dished out a number of engaging Soca pieces that set the tone for an exciting competition.