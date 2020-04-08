NINE PERSONS RECOVER FROM COVID-19

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence revealed on Tuesday’s update that nine persons have recovered from the coronavirus.

Guyana now records a total of 33 confirmed cases while 24 persons remain in institutional isolation. Those 24 persons are distributed among several regions. One person each from Region 1, Region 5 and Region 7. Four persons are from Region 3 while 17 persons in Region 4.

Minister Lawrence said four persons are currently hospitalized and one is in a critical condition.

Although cases and deaths are rising, Min Lawrence emphasized that the transmission of the disease can stop once persons continue to adhere to all measures.