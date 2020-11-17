Nine-year-old found naked, lifeless inside of canal near home

A nine (9)-year-old student of the Virginia Primary School, who is said to have been born with a disability, was found naked and lifeless inside of a canal near his Saywac, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home on Monday afternoon.

The discovery of his body was made around 17:30h on the day in question after a search party had been launched when his family realised he was missing from their home.

Reports are that the young boy resided with his parents and sister who were all indoors with him on Monday, However, between 15:00h and 16:00h he left their house, unknown to anyone.

According to a police statement, around 17:30h, an alarm was raised by his parents after they were unable to locate him inside their house and yard.

As a result, the search party which was quickly formed, ventured to a canal on the Southern side of the road near the family’s home where they found the child’s body, without any clothing, inside the water.

The boy was quickly fished out of the canal and placed on the dam but by then it was too late.

Police officers were summoned to the scene and upon their arrival they noticed that the child had a cut on his left hand which had stitches.

“His father was interviewed and information received that he was jumping a fence in the area about a week ago and his hand was cut by a zinc in the process. The victim was later escorted to the CC Nicholson Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty and later escorted to Lyken Funeral Home where his body awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Investigations are continuing,” the police added.