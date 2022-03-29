Nineteen-Year-Old Clerk Busted With 17 Kilos Of Narcotics remanded to prison

19-year-old Anasia McAllister was on Tuesday remanded to prison until April 19, 2022 in relation to drug trafficking charges.

McAllister who is a marketing clerk of Perry Street, Tucville Georgetown, pleaded not guilty when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that on March 26, acting in information, ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch, CID, Eve Leary, Georgetown went to the home of the 19-year-old female where searches were conducted on the premises. At the Perry Street Tucville, Georgetown house, ranks found two brown boxes under her bed containing several rectangular brown duct tape parcels. The parcels were opened in her presence and found to contain a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa. g.

She was told of the offence committed, arrested and escorted to the Narcotics Branch along with the suspected cannabis. The suspected narcotics were weighed and amounted to 37.70 pounds which is equivalent to 17.1 kilogrammes.