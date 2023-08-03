A woman has been charged with unlawful killing and remanded to prison after she allegedly fatally stabbed a minibus driver in the groin. The incident occurred after the driver reportedly hugged her without her permission. Tiana Cole has the full story of this shocking and tragic event.
