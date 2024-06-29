NO BASIS THAT MIN. OF NATURAL RESOURCES UNLAWFULLY GRANTED PETROLEUM LICENSE TO EXXON, HESS AND CNOOC – CCJ JUDGE RULES

In his latest report, Antonio Dey informs us that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has ruled that Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat acted lawfully in granting a Petroleum Production Licence to Exxon Mobil Guyana Limited (EMGL), CNOOC, and Hess Corporation. This decision affirms the Minister’s actions and the licenses granted to these companies.
