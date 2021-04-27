No changes in Gazetted COVID Measures for April, 2021- National Task Force

In light of a voice message circulating on social media platforms, the National COVID-19 Task Force in a press statement on Tuesday (today) clarified that this “message” does no relate to the current COVID measures.

“The National COVID-19 Task Force wishes to clarify that it has not issued or caused to be issued, any advisory regarding a change in the curfew hours or any other changes to the Gazetted Emergency Measures covering the period April 1 to April 30, 2021. This is a recorded voice message which refers to the previous measures in 2020 and should be disregarded..The Task Force is urging persons to desist from such mischievous acts which are clearly designed to create confusion among citizens.”

Be reminded that the Gazetted Emergency Measures (No. 16) for the period April 1 to April 30, 2021 remain unchanged and in force.

1-The National Curfew REMAINS 10:30pm to 4:00am.

2- Only ESSENTIAL SERVICES are authorised to operate on a 24-hour basis.

3-OTH ER SER VICES AND BUSINESSES are required to close operations by 9:30 pm. This is to facilitate workers getting home by 10:30 pm.

4- All persons involved in essential services should have in their possession a valid company identification card, accompanied by a letter from their employer verifying that they are performing essential services at a specified area/location.

5- Masks must be worn at all times in public, including when using public transportation.