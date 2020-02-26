NO DISCERNIBLE DIFFICULTIES FOR MARCH 2- VINCENT ALEXANDER

After a statutory meeting held Tuesday at Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) headquarters, Government Commissioner Vincent Alexander, noted that E-Day preparations are within deadlines and Guyanese will head to the polls on March 2.

“I think that we are still within our deadlines and there are no discernible difficulties in terms of holding elections in March. I am convinced that the preparations will lead to an efficient election,” he told the media.

Meanwhile, in defense of the recent reports concerning the reduction of private polling places from 166 to 92, Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfiield noted that the Commission had taken the decision owing to recommendations by the Carter Centre following the 2015 elections, which suggested that the elections body utilise more public places instead of private residences.

“It means that there will be a review of the places said to be congested and alternative arrangements will be made,” Alexander explained.