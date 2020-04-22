No increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths within 24 hours

–one patient remains critical in ICU at GPHC

Within the last 24 hours, there have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guyana, or no deaths attributed to this disease.

According to Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence moments ago, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases remain at 67 which include the seven (7) deaths recorded.

Three persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), one of whom is said to be in a critical condition.

Seventeen persons are in institutional quarantine while 50 are in isolation.

Minister Lawrence noted that of the 67 cases recorded, 63 persons contracted the virus locally and the capital city has been identified as the epicenter.