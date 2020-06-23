“NO LEGAL AUTHORITY TO IMPOSE SANCTIONS” BASED ON VALID VOTES – BART FISHER

The United States of America has no legal basis to impose sanctions on Guyana if the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) declares a winner of the March 2 Elections based on the ruling of the Appeal Court according to Washington DC Attorney, Bart Fisher.

Noting that it is GECOM’s job to produce credible results based on valid votes, Attorney Fisher said the “loose calls” by the opposition are methods “of attempting to intimidate the court and government officials.”

“And so, they will be no legal authority in the United States to impose sanctions in this situation. I just wanted to nail that one right out of the box because there has been a lot of loose talk about that,” Fisher stated during his interview on Straight up Radio.

According to Fisher, the US Government has to abide by the local legal electoral process and work cooperatively with the legitimately elected Government of Guyana.

“… the point is you need a credible result and if you have that based on valid votes there is no legal authority to impose sanctions,” Bart said.