NO NEW COVID-19 CASES

The Ministry of Public health has reported that as of June 3, 2020, out of 27 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, there are no new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 153, this is inclusive of 12 deaths and 70 persons who have recovered.

To date, 1,699 tests have been conducted with 1,546 of those yielding negative results.

Currently, 71 active cases are in isolation at various facilities across Guyana; 2 patients remain in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC and 25 persons in institutional quarantine.

Citizens are asked to always practise social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.

Meanwhile, the WHO has reported that as of June 3, 2020, globally the number of confirmed cases has increased to 6,287,771 with 379,941 deaths. In the Regions of the Americas, positive cases number 2,949,455 with death climbing to 165,311.