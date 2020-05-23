While no new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Friday, citizens are being urged to not return to ramp up hand-washing and physical distancing measures.

Since Guyana’s first confirmed case on March 11, 127 persons have since been tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Currently, seven of the ten Administrative Regions of Guyana have reported positive cases.

With 37 more persons have been tested within the last 24 hours this now sees a total of 1,366 tests conducted yielding 1,239 negative results.

Of these 127 cases, Guyana has recorded 10 deaths and 57 recoveries so far.

This was disclosed by Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Primary Health Care Services in the daily COVID-19 Update.

The 60 active cases remain in isolation at various facilities across Guyana while 3 critical patients remain in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC and 6 are in quarantine.

The MOPH’s next scheduled COVID-19 mobile testing visits are to Cornelia Ida in Region 3 and Diamond in Region 4.

The mobile team is currently at La Parfaite Harmonie and will extend the services for one more day, ending tomorrow Saturday, 23 May, 2020.

The total number of cases globally is 4,893,186 with 323,256 deaths while in the Region of the Americas the total number of cases is 2,166,003 with 128,649 deaths.

Dr. Hamilton also reiterated the need to take every precaution necessary, particularly in Hinterland Regions, two of which have multiple positive cases.

Citizens are asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases.