NO NEW LEADS IN MURDER OF TAXI DRIVER EON HOLDER REPUTED WIFE SEEKS ANSWERS FROM THE POLICE

The reputed wife of a taxi driver who was tragically shot and killed a month ago is making a heartfelt appeal to the police not to allow her husband’s death to become a cold case. She is seeking justice and closure for the devastating loss of her partner. Amid her grief, she emphasizes the importance of continued investigation and efforts to bring those responsible to justice. Travis Chase has spoken with the bereaved woman, capturing the depth of her anguish and her plea for action in his report.

