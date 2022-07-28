No Salaries for Suspended Parliamentarians

The opposition MPs who were recently suspended from the service of the National Assembly- Annette Ferguson, Christopher Jones, Ganesh Mahipaul, Vinceroy Jordan, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Sherod Duncan, Maureen Philadelphia and Natasha Singh-Lewis will not be paid salaries or any allowances for the sittings.

In letters to a number of the parliamentarians seen by Nightly News, the Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs informed them that “during the period of your suspension, you will not be paid salary and allowances and not be entitled to some of the other benefits of a Member of the National Assembly.”

The eight opposition parliamentarians are being reprimanded for their alleged participation in a violent ruckus which resulted in the seizure of the Speaker’s Mace on December 29, 2021 during a sitting of the National Assembly.

They had attempted to block the debate and passage of the Natural Resource Fund legislation on December 29, 2021 on the grounds that there was no consultation with the political opposition or civil society.

Six of them including Christopher Jones have been suspended for four sittings and two other for six sittings.