NO SCREENING YET FOR MONKEYPOX AT LOCAL PORTS OF ENTRY AS THREAT LOOMS

While the Caribbean Public Health Agency has confirmed that there are no reported cases of the Monkeypox virus in the Caribbean Region, it has urged member states to be on high alert for possible importation of cases so they can initiate a quick public health response. In addition, local health authorities say they have increased surveillance among public health practitioners. Still, screening measures for visitors traveling to Guyana from countries where the virus has been identified have not been implemented yet.

