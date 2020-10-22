NO UPDATES ON MURDERS OF THREE COTTON TREE WCB TEENS – CAPT GOUVEIA

leader of the opposition – on Monday at a virtual press conference posited that there seems to be no urgency in solving the murders of the three teens – Joel and Isiah Henry and Haresh Singh – and further that the RSS team which is assisting with investigations have
complained of frustrations in working along with the Guyana Police Force. Wendell Badree reports.

