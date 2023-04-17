Nomination Day: Police probing ‘incident’ at Number 8 Village

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating an incident involving members of two political parties that occurred during the Nomination Day process at GECOM’s Returning Officer’s office at the Number 8 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

In a statement, the Polie Force alleged that members of a political party became disruptive and attempted to prevent the members of the other political party involved from entering the premises to submit their nomination list.

“The Guyana Police Force wishes to state that the matter is under investigation and persons found to be in breach of elections offences will be prosecuted.”

