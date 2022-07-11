North Ruimveldt man arrested with unlicensed 9mm Glock Pistol, ammunition

On Monday, a 29-year-old North Ruimveldt man was busted with a 9mm glock pistol with the serial number filed out along with six matching rounds of ammunition.

“The intel-led bust was made at about 00:40hrs this morning, when the ranks went to Kitty Public Road in the vicinty of the Russian Embassy, where they observed an Allion motorcar proceeding in a western direction along the said road.” Police Headquarters noted.

The vehicle, which was driven by a man from Osamo Street, North Ruimveldt was intercepted and stopped.

A search was carried out on the vehicle but nothing illegal was found.

A subsequent search however, carried out on the person of the 29-year-old man, which led to discovery of the 9mm glock pistol and six matching rounds of ammunition.

The serial number on the firearm was filed out.

The 29-year-old suspect was immediately told of offence, arrested and escorted to the Kitty Police station.

He was subsequently escorted to Brickdam Police station, where he was placed into custody assisting with the investigation.