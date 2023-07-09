North West man arrested with less than one pound of ganja

A Moruca, North West District (NWD) man was nabbed last Friday with less than one pound of marijuana in his pants pocket.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that Anthony Stoby was caught by ranks who were on mobile patrol at Kumaka waterfront.

According to the Police, the ranks observed Stoby behaving disorderly, and the waist of his right-side pants was bulky.

As a result, the law enforcement officials requested to search his person, during which they found a black handle knife in his waist.

Further, 19 zip-lock plastic bags containing marijuana was found in the man’s left pants pocket.

He was told of the offence committed and cautioned. He was arrested and escorted, along with the marijuana, to the Acquero Police Station.

The marijuana was weighed in his presence and amounted to 22.1 grams or 0.7 pounds. Stoby is in custody and is slated to be charged.

