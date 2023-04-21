NORTON APOLOGISES TO CHRONICLE REPORTER OVER ATTACK BY APNU CHIEF SCRUTINEER

Renata Burnette reports that during the weekly press conference of the opposition party, following the assault of a Guyana Chronicle reporter by Carol Smith Joseph, chief scrutineer of A Partnership for National Unity, opposition leader Aubrey Norton publicly issued an apology. Norton expressed remorse for the incident and condemned violence against journalists.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on