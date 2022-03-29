NORTON DISPLEASED WITH WITH GUYANA’S LOW RANKING ON THE UN’S HUMAN DEVELOPMENT INDEX SCALE

Unacceptable’ is how the People’s National Reform Leader, Aubrey Norton, describes the United Nations ranking Guyana 120 out of 185 countries on its Human Development Index scale. Noting that the current ranking places Guyana below every Caribbean country except Haiti, Norton says operational planning and engagement with stakeholders for the implementation of a broad swath of programmes to transform the quality of life of all Guyanese drastically are being intensified at the level of his party Find out more in this Antonio Dey report.

