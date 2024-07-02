Tuesday, July 2, 2024
HomeNewsNORTON RETURNED UNOPPOSED AS PNC/R’S LEADER - WILL BE THE PARTY’S PRESIDENTIAL...
NewsPolitics

NORTON RETURNED UNOPPOSED AS PNC/R’S LEADER – WILL BE THE PARTY’S PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE)

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
116

Aubrey Norton was re-elected leader of the People’s National Congress Reform on the closing day of the party’s 22nd Biennial Congress. Dacia Richards will provide more details on the election and its implications for the party’s future.

Previous article
25YR OLD FOUND DEAD IN CUMMINGS LODGE APARTMENT ‘HE HAD COMPLAINED OF FEELING UNWELL’ – FRIENDS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

USAID CARICOM PARTNERSHIP TRANSFORMING THE LIVES OF GUYANESE—AMBASSADOR THERIOT

NANDLALL NEGATES FORDE’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL CLAIMS ON FMAA