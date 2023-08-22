NORTON SAYS POLICE FORCE IN CRISIS WITH HICKEN AS LEADER

In a report by Tiana Cole, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton has expressed his concern over the current state of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), characterizing it as a crisis. This comes after Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken faced serious allegations of noncompliance with the law, as outlined in a recent report by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
