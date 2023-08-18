Norton says PPP regime responsible for financial plight of the working class

Aubrey Norton, the Leader of the Opposition, has pointed out that despite significant oil revenues, a considerable number of Guyanese still face daily struggles to meet their needs. He attributed this situation to the current ruling administration. More details from Kerese Gonsalves in the following report.
Norton such stupidity. You have to be really ill informed. Have you walk around Guyana to see the development taking place in each community? Then you are speaking of financial plight of the working class. Well you really blind. You need to see the eye specialist. Look at how many taxes and vat were removing from the working class and Guyana as a whole.
You are aware that the jobs are available but most people are listening to your nonsense waiting for free money. we are now importing labour.
Way back in time you all closed the sugar estates putting thoudand of workers on the bread line, before that you all took the SILWF money in the mid seventies 1976/77 to build infracture in GT, starving the sugar workers of their money.
What a shame Norton. now you are talking of plight. shut up.