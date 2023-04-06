NORTON SAYS THE POLICE FORCE IS DISCRIMINATING AGAINST ONE SET OF GUYANESE

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has accused government affiliates of discriminating against a particular Guyanese group. Norton’s comments highlighted the contrasting treatment of WPA Executive Member Tacuma Ogunseye and another citizen who displayed racial hostility on social media last year. According to Norton, this disparity in treatment indicates ongoing discrimination against specific segments of the population by those in power. Joel Vogt has the details.
