Norton Street Man Busted With Ecstasy

Two years after he was freed on another drug released charge, 49 year old Christopher Dexter Garraway of Norton Street, Lodge Georgetown, was arrested by ranks of Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) after he was found with a quantity of ecstasy pills on Monday.

The drug bust was a joint operation between CANU ranks and GRA enforcement officers at # 79, Corriverton, Berbice. They intercepted a motor vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a quantity of pinkish pills suspected to be ecstasy.

The suspected narcotics tested positive for ecstasy. The four (4) parcels containing 400 pills weighed a total of 150.7 grammes and had a street value of $600,000.

Garraway’s arrest comes two years after he was believed to be the supplier of $6.5 million dollars worth of cocaine. He was found not guilty then but a porter was slapped with a 3 years sentence and a $19.7 million fine.

Investigations are ongoing.