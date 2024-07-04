NORTON TO ENGAGE DESIR AND FORDE IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE PNC/R

Following the withdrawal of two front runners for the Peoples’ National Congress/Reform leadership position, re-elected leader Aubrey Norton has stated his intention to continue engaging with the two members. He believes such engagement is in the best interest of the party and the country. Dacia Richards will provide more details on Norton’s plans and the context of the leadership contest.
