NORTON TO SUE LOCAL JOURNALIST OVER ‘MISLEADING’ ARTICLE

Aubrey Norton, the Leader of the Opposition, has denied involvement in discussions regarding Guyana’s political situation with the current CARICOM Chair, Phillip Davis. Norton vehemently refutes the claims made in a recent article and has stated his intention to take legal action against the journalist responsible for the “misleading” piece. Joel Vogt has the details.
