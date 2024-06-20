NORTON TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AMID ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Incumbent Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, Aubrey Norton, is considering legal action amid allegations of sexual harassment by Vanessa Kissoon, a female member of his party. Vanessa Kissoon has dismissed Norton’s claims, stating that she was left to bear the burden of his threats following an incident. Antonio Dey will provide more details on this developing story.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on