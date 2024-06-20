Thursday, June 20, 2024
NORTON TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AMID ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Incumbent Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, Aubrey Norton, is considering legal action amid allegations of sexual harassment by Vanessa Kissoon, a female member of his party. Vanessa Kissoon has dismissed Norton’s claims, stating that she was left to bear the burden of his threats following an incident. Antonio Dey will provide more details on this developing story.

