Thursday, June 27, 2024
NORTON YET TO FORMALLY ACCEPT HASTINGS RESIGNATION

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has stated that he has not yet formally accepted Dawn Hastings-Williams’s resignation as the General Secretary of the Peoples’ National Congress Reform. Hastings-Williams resigned with immediate effect on Monday. Antonio Dey will provide more details on this developing story.

