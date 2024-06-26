NORTON YET TO FORMALLY ACCEPT HASTINGS RESIGNATION

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has stated that he has not yet formally accepted Dawn Hastings-Williams’s resignation as the General Secretary of the Peoples’ National Congress Reform. Hastings-Williams resigned with immediate effect on Monday. Antonio Dey will provide more details on this developing story.
