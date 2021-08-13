Notorious Brazilian Businessman died of multiple gunshot injuries

A Post Mortem examination conducted on Euclid DaSilva has confirmed that he died as a result multiple gunshot injuries. Police had stated that the man received 9 gunshot wounds about his body.The examination was conducted on Friday morning at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.DaSilva was killed earlier this week by two gunmen who opened fire on him while he was in his black Tacoma vehicle on Regent Street . The examination was done in the presence of the police and the sons of the deceased who identified the body.The body was then handed over to relatives.

