November 9 set as official date for reopening of schools across Guyana

-classroom teaching only available for Grades 10,11 and 12

Schools will officially be reopened on November 9 to facilitate ‘face-to-face’ classes for students in Grades 10,11 and 12, as preparations commence for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in 2021.

This was announced by Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, during a press conference yesterday (Saturday) where she noted that protocols have been put in place to ensure that all of the schools are ‘safe’ for the students’ return during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks and other protective gear have been procured by the Education Ministry for all teachers and students who will be returning to the classrooms on November 9,2020, while regular sanitisation, temperature checks and other measures are to be conducted.

Additionally, appropriate distancing will also follow in the classroom setting.

“We remain sure that nothing we do will match the effectiveness nor replace the value of a trained teacher in front of a classroom in face-to-face engagements,” Manickchand emphasised.

According to the Education Ministry, it has also engaged the United Minibus Union, to ensure that the buses are properly equipped to transport children to and from their locations safely.

HGP Nightly News understands that only the special arrangements are being made for students, who will be residing inside of dormitories (dorms).

The Education Ministry was given the “green light” for the reopening of schools in the new COVID-19 Emergency Measures for November that was gazetted yesterday (Friday).

Prior to the official reopening, the Ministry has been distributing packages, each of which include a variety of learning materials and workbooks, for the thousands of students who are obtaining their education from their homes.