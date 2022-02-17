NTS AMEGA Atlantic Guyana’s Facility Commissioned, President lauds step

The NTS Amega Atlantic Guyana officially opened its doors at Houston, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday evening and President Irfaan Ali, who commissioned the facility lauded the step and called it a strategic piece of the right mix for development.

NTS Amega Atlantic Guyana is a joint venture between the globally renowned manufacturing and repairing company—NTS Group and local company Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc.

The establishment, which will be providing precision manufacturing and repair services for the oil and gas sector, is expected to directly support over two dozen jobs.

NTS Group has locations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the USA, Canada and Norway.