Nude body of Mon Repos man found dead on his bed 

Bachan Naraine, a 64-year-old unemployed man, was on Tuesday found dead on a bed naked in his Lot 33 Eight Street Martyrs’ Ville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

Reports are that at about 10:00h, an anonymous caller contacted the Beterverwagting Police Station and reported a stench coming from the man’s house.

As a result, Police ranks were dispatched to the location where they made the discovery. According to the Police, the body was in a state of decomposition.

No mark of violence was seen on the body, the Police noted. In fact, they were informed that the dead man was suffering from cirrhosis and resided alone.

Neighbours told investigators that Naraine was last seen on Friday, imbibing.

The body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Like this: Like Loading...