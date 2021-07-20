NURSE WHO ADMINISTERED COVID JAB TO VP HARRIS HONORED BY M&CC

Registered Nurse Patricia Cummings carried out a once in a lifetime task when she administered the first COVID jab to America’s Vice President- Kamala Harris a few months ago . The Guyanese born RN was honored by the Mayor and City Council on Monday for her stalwart
contribution in the health sector. More from Amel Griffith.

