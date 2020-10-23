Nurses hospitalised, two cops injured after speeding car slams into culvert

-driver had been trying to avoid slamming into cow on roadway

Two Police Constables attached to the Whim Police Station along with two nurses from the Skeldon Public Hospital, Berbice, narrowly escaped the jaws of death when the car they had been travelling in slammed into a concrete culvert last night (Thursday) after the driver of the vehicle allegedly swerved from hitting a cow on the road.

While the two cops were treated and sent away from the hospital after the accident took place, the two nurses were admitted at the hospital they are attached to, for observation purposes. All four received injuries about their bodies but none were seriously injured.

The accident took place on Thursday around 20:30h along the #59 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice and involved motor car (#PYY 5070) which is owned and was being driven by 23-year-old Police Constable Dellon Fields of Corentyne, Berbice.

The other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the accident were 22-year-old Police Constable Mark Captain, and two the two nurses, Nickassee Joseph and Teasha Pestano, all of whom also reside in villages along Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the motor vehicle (#PYY 5070) had been proceeding North along the Western driving lane at a fast rate of speed when Fields allegedly swerved in the Western direction to avoid hitting a cow that had been standing in the centre of the roadway.

However, the sudden move caused the driver losing control of the car and in turn resulted in the vehicle slamming into a concrete culvert located on the Western parapet of the said road.

“As a result of the impact the driver and occupants received injuries about their bodies. They were taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital in conscious conditions where they were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who admitted both nurses at the said institution for observation while the two constables were treated and sent away. Investigations are ongoing,” a police statement noted.