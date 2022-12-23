Nursing Assistant Programme Launched in Region Two

The Ministry of Health, Health Sciences Education Division, yesterday launched the Nursing Assistant Programme in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) at the Public Hospital Suddie.

This first-time Nursing Assistant Programme launched within the Region will commence with a batch of 45 students who will be trained over eighteen months.

Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony in his feature address, stated that the Ministry aims to provide an improved quality of care to patients and as such, the health care system across the country and within the community of region two will see the establishment of new health facilities which will have modern Accident Units, Imagining, CT scans, Laboratory and other specialised services.

He added that with these developments, more training will be required in the future.

The Minister further stated that as of January 2023, the Registered Nursing Programme will be launched as a hybrid programme for persons desirous of pursuing the field of study.

In closing, Dr Anthony also highlighted that earlier this month, the Ministry was able to secure a loan from Inter-American Bank, amounting to US$97 billion for the expansion and upgrading of hospitals across Guyana.

Present at the launch were, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh; the Deputy Director of the Division of Health Sciences, Ms Chandroutie Persaud; the Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Ranjeev Singh; the Regional Chairman, Ms Vilma De Sliver; the Vice Chairman, Mr Humace Oudithand other officials.