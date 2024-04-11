O.J. Simpson, Renowned Football Icon and Actor, Passes Away at 76 Due to Cancer, According to Family Statement – ESPN

In LAS VEGAS, O.J. Simpson, once a celebrated figure in American football and entertainment, known for his acquittal in a high-profile murder case but later found liable in a civil lawsuit, has died at the age of 76.

The news of his passing was shared by his family on Simpson’s official X account, revealing that he succumbed to prostate cancer on Wednesday. This was confirmed by Simpson’s lawyer to TMZ, stating that his demise occurred in Las Vegas.

The family’s statement on X read, “On April 10th, our beloved Orenthal James Simpson lost his fight against cancer, surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren. We kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy and need for peace during this difficult period.”

Simpson’s journey from a football legend and a successful actor to a figure embroiled in controversy began with the June 1994 murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. The gruesome discovery of their bodies outside Nicole’s Los Angeles residence led to a sensational trial that captivated the nation and sparked widespread debate on various societal issues.

Despite his acquittal in the criminal trial of 1995, Simpson was found liable in a civil trial two years later and was ordered to pay a significant sum to the victims’ families. His life took another dramatic turn in 2007 when he was involved in an armed robbery in Las Vegas, leading to his imprisonment until his parole in 2017.

Throughout his life, Simpson remained a controversial figure, maintaining his innocence in the murders and claiming to have led a conflict-free life. His case continued to evoke public interest, leading to television documentaries and discussions about the American justice system.

Before the controversy, Simpson had a storied career in football, achieving numerous accolades and setting records that still stand. His life story, marked by remarkable highs and profound lows, leaves a complex legacy that continues to intrigue and divide public opinion.

This report includes contributions from The Associated Press.

