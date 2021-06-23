Octogenarian succumbed after a boat mishap.

On Monday just around 10:45 hours, two boats on the Essequibo River collided, claiming the life of 87-year-old Richard Bowens, a pensioner of Karrau Village, Essequibo River.

According to a police report, 50 year old Jules Benjamin, captain of a passenger boat was plying the Bartica to Parika route when the accident occurred He left Parika Stelling with 23 passengers.

When he was close to Bartica, he saw Bowens, riding a small wooden boat which was powered by a 15 HP outboard engine, about 700 meters in front of him heading also towards Bartica.

Benjamin claimed that as he reached closer to the boat, Bowens suddenly changed his course and collided with his boat. The impact caused Bowens’ engine to fall off the stern and into the water.



A nearby boat then rendered assistance and took the injured Bowens to the Bartica Hospital where he succumbed whilst receiving medical attention. The body is awaiting Post Mortem and Maritime Administration has been engaged.



Jules Benjamin is in custody assisting with the investigation.