Twenty-four children from the Good Hope and Lusignan communities, East Coast Demerara, on Monday, February 3, 2020, completed a two-day Robotics workshop held under the auspices of the Office of the First Lady in partnership with STEM Guyana.

At a simple closing ceremony, held at the Lusignan Learning Centre, Confidential Secretary to the First Lady, Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Yvonne Smith presented two Robotic kits to the centre, on the First Lady’s behalf.