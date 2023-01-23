“Officer, is a man tell me about de hustle, and I pick it up” – Miner busted with over 14,000 grams of ganja

A 55-year-old man of Victory Valley, in Wismar, Linden, was on Sunday busted with 14,900 grams of suspected cannabis by Police.

Reports are that ranks were in the vicinity of the Ituni Police Station at about 21:45h when they stopped motorcar PRR 4322, owned and driven by the 55-year-old man who is a Miner.

The ranks searched the man and the motor vehicle, and a black garbage bag containing six bulky parcels of a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was unearthed.

The 55-year-old man, under caution, told the ranks: “Officer, is a man tell me about de hustle, and I pick it up.”

The suspected cannabis, when weighed, amounted to 14,900 grams. The 55-year-old man was placed into custody pending charges.

