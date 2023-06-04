A 27-year-old man is in Police custody after reportedly admitting to ownership of 41.6 grams of cocaine.

Police, in a statement, said that at about 20:00h on Friday, ranks went to a house at Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and conducted a search.

During the search, which was conducted in the presence of the 27-year-old man, who is the homeowner and two other females, a bulky black bag containing the cocaine was found on a table in the kitchen.

When the Police informed the man of his suspicion and the allegation, he replied, “Officer, let we deal with it.”

They were all arrested and escorted to the Wales Police Station, where the 27-year-old man admitted ownership and was placed into custody. Investigations are ongoing.

