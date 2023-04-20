Ogle couple wanted for brutal murder of Police Constable

Police Headquarters on Thursday issued wanted bulletins for a husband and wife for questioning over the brutal murder of Quincy Lewis, who disappeared on June 19, 2020, without a trace.

The couple Naqeeba Zahid Zafarali and Thakurdial Samaroo, 56, last known address is Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead: Quincy Lewis

HGP Nightly News understands that the couple fled the jurisdiction, and the Poice said that it would use all legal avenues available to ensure that they are extradited to Guyana to answer the allegations concerning the death of the policeman.

After hours of searching on Wednesday, detectives from the Major Crimes Unit unearthed bones suspected to be that of Lewis at the Madewini Sandpit area on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The discovery was made after the interrogation of two suspects who decided to cooperate with investigators.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, in a statement on Wednesday, said investigators were gathering evidence over the past several months.

“I wish to take this opportunity to commend the ranks of the Major Crime Investigation Unit who worked tirelessly along with the newly appointed head of the Cold Case Unit to achieve this breakthrough and offer closure to the family of the deceased.”

The Police Force said it would seek to send the samples of the human skeletal remains unearthed for DNA testing.

According to reports, the two suspects informed detectives that Lewis, who was stationed at the Agricola Police Station, was fatally shot by the husband of the woman he was having an affair with.

Lewis was lured to the couple’s home, where he was allegedly murdered. It is further alleged that the couple transported his body and dumped it on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The suspects then took the Police ranks to where Lewis’ body was buried.

