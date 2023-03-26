Ogle Day Care owner on cash bail as Police to seek legal advice from DPP

The owner of Little Learnings Day Care at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), where seven-month-old Oriya Gravesande died last week, has been released on cash bail.

This was confirmed by the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) on Sunday.

In fact, the CCU said that the joint investigation by the Police Force, the Child Care and Protection Agency (CH&PA), and the Ministry of Human Service and Social Protection had been compiled, and legal advice will be sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In the meantime, the owner is expected to report daily to the Sparendaam Police Station.

Little Learnings Day Care took the spotlight on Tuesday after seven-month-old Gravesande went unresponsive.

She was rushed to the Ogle Health Center but transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy conducted on the toddler revealed that she died due to haemorrhage and suffocation by compression of the neck.

And while the Day Care has been operating for 27 years, it was registered with the Childcare Protection Agency. Moreover, it was in the process of getting approval.

