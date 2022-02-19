OKC, VINEL HINDS & FAITH CORRICA EMERGE VICTORIOUS AT CALYPSO & JUNIOR SOCA MASH COMPETITIONS

Although some aspects of Mashramani has changed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, many parts remain the same. As the country gears up to celebrate the 52nd Republic Anniversary under the theme, “Mashramani 2022 resolute in building our One Guyana”. on Friday night, Guyanese were treated to the several competitions, kicking off with the Junior and Senior Calypso Competition and Junior Soca Monarch last evening.

Though an evidently stiff competition, as the dust settled on the National Stadium stage, it was OKC who snatched the coveted title for the

Junior Soca Monarch. Relon Summer followed behind at second place while Vinel Hinds copped 3rd.

For the Junior Calypso Competition, Vinel Hinds was luckier as she managed to walk away at the top spot. Osei Clarke came in second while Omaiah Hall, the Junior Calypso Monarch winner 2020 placed 3rd.

While Faith Cornica made her mark and cemented her place in history as 2022’s Senior Calypso Competition winner. Ego placed 2nd while Granny Ivy walked away at the 3rd spot.

The fun continues this weekend as the highly animated Senior Soca Monarch Competition and Cooler Fete is set for Saturday, from 20:00hrs. Another crowd favorite- the Chutney Monarch Competition, and Duck Curry Fest will be held on Sunday.