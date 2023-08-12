ONE BANDIT SHOT DEAD, ANOTHER ARRESTED -ALLEGEDLY SNATCHED A CELLPHONE

In a dramatic turn of events, a mid-morning robbery led to the shooting death of a 25-year-old Albertown man, Abednego Trotman, at the hands of the police on North Road. Trotman, already awaiting a court appearance for a separate robbery under arms case, met his tragic end on Friday. Authorities have labeled Trotman as a ‘known character’ within their circles. Travis Chase has more details surrounding the incident in the following report.

Like this: Like Loading...