One dead, another critical following argument

A Rose Hall Town, Corentyne man is dead, the victim of a stabbing on Friday night.

Police Headquarters in Berbice are investigating an alleged murder committed on a male East-Indian (whose age, address and occupation are so far unknown) and who goes by the alias ‘Fineman’.

The incident occurred on May 6th, 2022 at about 17:45hrs at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

The suspect, Anthony Cameron called ‘Anto’, with whom he (Fineman) had a confrontation, is currently hospitalised (and is said to be in a critical condition) at the New Amsterdam Hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the neck and one to the abdomen. He is under police guard at the hospital.

The scene was visited by Police ranks and crime scene investigators around 18:05 hrs last evening.

A 31-year-old eyewitness revealed to investigators that the now deceased man and the suspect had an argument during which ‘Fineman’ was stabbed to the chest. Investigators are still to ascertain how or when the suspect, Anthony Cameron, received his life threatening injuries (stab wound to the neck and abdomen).

The lifeless body of ‘Fineman’ was escorted from the scene to the Port Mourant Public Hospital by the Police, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor LaRose.

Statements were taken and investigations are ongoing.